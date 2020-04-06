Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on QRTEA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Shares of QRTEA stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.90. 137,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,118,126. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $2,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,439,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,268,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 4th quarter valued at $4,769,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 3,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

