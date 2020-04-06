Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $136.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.17.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $61.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $133.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.41. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

