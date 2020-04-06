RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RANJY. Deutsche Bank raised shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR stock opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.86. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.21. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $31.05.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $1.955 dividend. This is a boost from RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 6.53%. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR’s payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR Company Profile

Randstad NV provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placements. The company recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists, and consultants for middle and senior leadership positions. It also offers on-site workforce management, as well as other HR services, such as recruitment process outsourcing, managed services programs, payroll services, outplacement, and job posting and resume services on digital platforms.

