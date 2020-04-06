Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RTLR. Raymond James cut Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.73.

Shares of RTLR stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.16. 5,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,138. Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $642.25 million and a P/E ratio of 6.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.54.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rattler Midstream will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $25,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 1,148,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,687.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Rattler Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Rattler Midstream during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

