Raymond James Cuts United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Price Target to $10.50

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $12.00 to $10.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

UIHC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of United Insurance from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Insurance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a sell rating on shares of United Insurance in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Insurance from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. United Insurance presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.50.

UIHC stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,556. The company has a market capitalization of $345.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.04. United Insurance has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $16.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.57.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $200.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.91 million. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that United Insurance will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

In other United Insurance news, Director Kent G. Whittemore bought 5,000 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.57 per share, with a total value of $47,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Poitevint II bought 11,265 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $88,092.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,138 shares of company stock valued at $193,262. Corporate insiders own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in United Insurance by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 557,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after buying an additional 286,287 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in United Insurance by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in United Insurance by 28.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 49,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 11,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in United Insurance by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after buying an additional 26,149 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of United Insurance by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 47,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

