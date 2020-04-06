Raymond James Raises Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Price Target to $155.00

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $124.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the cloud computing company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Citrix Systems from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Citrix Systems to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Citrix Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.91.

CTXS traded up $3.12 on Friday, reaching $144.45. 125,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,397,693. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.67 and its 200-day moving average is $112.10. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.38. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $146.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 84.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.30, for a total transaction of $103,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,029.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $25,913.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,040.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,067 shares of company stock valued at $7,740,414 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,372,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,177 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after buying an additional 15,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

