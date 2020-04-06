RDA Financial Network Acquires 1,241 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 407,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,525,000 after purchasing an additional 176,243 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,457,000. TL Private Wealth bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,343,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,999,000 after buying an additional 105,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,654,000.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,249. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $48.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.