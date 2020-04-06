RDA Financial Network Acquires 4,340 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of RDA Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.60. The company had a trading volume of 423,877 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.