RDA Financial Network Boosts Stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

RDA Financial Network grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,070,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000.

Shares of NEAR stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,079 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.07. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.30.

