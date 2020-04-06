RDA Financial Network Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,768 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.8% of RDA Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $8.16 on Monday, hitting $162.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,046,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,431,392. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $116.13 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.80 and its 200 day moving average is $154.49. The firm has a market cap of $1,216.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.42.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.