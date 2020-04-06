RDA Financial Network Buys 1,992 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,742. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a one year low of $49.12 and a one year high of $75.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.2605 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

