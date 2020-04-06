RDA Financial Network Grows Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $84,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,337. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.38 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%.

