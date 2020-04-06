RDA Financial Network Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 268.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,097,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 191,178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,249,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,070,000 after acquiring an additional 41,471 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 955,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,438,000 after purchasing an additional 214,596 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 640,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,475,000 after purchasing an additional 52,132 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 539,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,421,000 after purchasing an additional 27,098 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FTSM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.14. 3,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,106. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.00. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $56.43 and a 12 month high of $60.24.

