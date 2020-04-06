RDA Financial Network Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

RDA Financial Network cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.3% of RDA Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 272,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Dohj LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,771,000. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.53.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $413,356.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JPM traded up $5.48 on Monday, hitting $89.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,346,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,936,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.66. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

