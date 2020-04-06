RDA Financial Network Has $341,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

RDA Financial Network reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ traded up $4.81 on Monday, reaching $69.34. 613,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,444,813. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.53. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.