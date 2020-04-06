RDA Financial Network Has $370,000 Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,065,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,478,000 after purchasing an additional 24,111 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,282,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,221,000 after buying an additional 45,695 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Ares Capital by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,997,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,906,000 after buying an additional 332,480 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Ares Capital by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,914,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,352,000 after buying an additional 516,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Ares Capital by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,698,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after buying an additional 374,362 shares in the last quarter. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Compass Point raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ares Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.21.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,173.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 161,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,529,450. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.39 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 51.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.75%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

