RDA Financial Network Has $392,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

RDA Financial Network decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 109,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,297,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

Shares of VO stock traded up $8.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $133.14. The company had a trading volume of 80,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,314. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.90. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

