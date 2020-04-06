RDA Financial Network Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

RDA Financial Network lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,662 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.4% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.31. The company had a trading volume of 622,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,850,330. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $44.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.45.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.