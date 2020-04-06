RDA Financial Network Has $579,000 Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN traded up $19.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $173.70. 757,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,215. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.65. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.88 and a 1 year high of $334.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.83.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $203,435.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $383,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

