RDA Financial Network Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.0% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 56.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $62.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,968.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,341,030. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,941.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1,847.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $967.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Aegis lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Edward Jones raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,338.84.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

