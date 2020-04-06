RDA Financial Network Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,390 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $725,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $9,669,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,428 shares of the software company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 34,946 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $586,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Griffin Securities raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.44.

ADBE stock traded up $20.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $313.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,651,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,771,551. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $336.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $141.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,681 shares of company stock valued at $15,144,163. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.