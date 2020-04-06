RDA Financial Network Lowers Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

RDA Financial Network decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

VTV traded up $4.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.63. 101,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,039,644. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $121.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

