RDA Financial Network Makes New $375,000 Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 997.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 520.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,980. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $63.81 and a 1-year high of $70.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.107 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

