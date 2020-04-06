RDA Financial Network Purchases 1,144 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 0.9% of RDA Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,055,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,912,000 after buying an additional 134,561 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,755,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,191,000 after buying an additional 213,827 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,084,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,660,000 after purchasing an additional 57,243 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 636,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,166,000 after acquiring an additional 21,719 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded up $6.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.51. 7,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,268. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.68. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $74.19 and a 12 month high of $133.06.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

