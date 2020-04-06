RDA Financial Network Purchases 2,303 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $411,000.

NYSEARCA ONEY traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.05. 914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,738. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.68 and its 200-day moving average is $70.12. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $77.85.

