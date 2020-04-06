RDA Financial Network Purchases 274 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Honeywell International by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,380,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032,228 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,271,911,000 after acquiring an additional 699,644 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Honeywell International by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,203,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $212,964,000 after acquiring an additional 631,916 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,721,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $658,756,000 after purchasing an additional 551,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,666,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $294,955,000 after purchasing an additional 518,874 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.40.

Shares of HON stock traded up $6.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $133.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,905,390. The company has a market cap of $90.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.87 and a 200-day moving average of $168.85. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

