RDA Financial Network Purchases 338 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,295,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. First American Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,690,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $252.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $278.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.50.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $1,265,419.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,266.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $181,852.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,210.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,189 shares of company stock worth $15,167,916 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW traded up $3.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $192.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.67 and a 200 day moving average of $224.79. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $154.52 and a one year high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.