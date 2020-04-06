RDA Financial Network Purchases 560 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.1% in the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 31,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $1,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $233.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cfra reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim raised Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.82.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,245. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.91, for a total value of $7,136,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,245 shares of company stock valued at $19,071,776. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STZ stock traded up $8.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,854. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -777.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

