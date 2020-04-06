RDA Financial Network Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $12.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $240.79. 308,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,903. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $311.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $263.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.37.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

