RDA Financial Network Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

RDA Financial Network reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,265 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of RDA Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. RDA Financial Network owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,802,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,826,000 after purchasing an additional 313,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,683,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 134,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 213,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,787,000.

SPLG stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,998,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,703. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

