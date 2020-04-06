RDA Financial Network Sells 124 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

RDA Financial Network lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,717,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,907,000. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $6.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.28. 5,299,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,171,043. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.01 and its 200 day moving average is $155.57.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

