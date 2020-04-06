RDA Financial Network Sells 1,650 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

RDA Financial Network lowered its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 48,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 35,330 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,557,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,489,000 after buying an additional 1,432,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America raised Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.27.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,315,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,690,236. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.58%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $6,772,109.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,858,000. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

