RDA Financial Network Sells 1,916 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

RDA Financial Network lowered its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 18.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,254 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,572,048,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,886 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 782.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $391,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $194,314,000. 64.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.91.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $4.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.63. 1,008,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,297,884. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.37. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $169.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

