RDA Financial Network Sells 2,790 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

RDA Financial Network lowered its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.73. 12,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,205. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.40. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $32.77.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.