RDA Financial Network Sells 2,879 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

RDA Financial Network reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 354.8% in the first quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 493,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,911,000 after buying an additional 384,938 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $12,874,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $596,000.

Shares of VYM traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.32. 1,597,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,929. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.88 and its 200-day moving average is $88.49. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $94.86.

