RDA Financial Network Sells 2,913 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

RDA Financial Network trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPHD. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA SPHD traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.99. 129,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,467. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.21. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $44.42.

