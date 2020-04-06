RDA Financial Network Sells 292 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

RDA Financial Network reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,158 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Comcast were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA traded up $2.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.04. The stock had a trading volume of 11,936,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,478,408. The stock has a market cap of $154.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.83 and a 200-day moving average of $43.62.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.