RDA Financial Network Sells 44,883 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

RDA Financial Network cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,883 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 3.4% of RDA Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. RDA Financial Network owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $5,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 424.6% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,917,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,681 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,967,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,726,000 after purchasing an additional 44,989 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,548,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,176,000 after purchasing an additional 22,812 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,275,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 947,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,632,000 after purchasing an additional 71,359 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $5.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.24. 125,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,505. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.11 and its 200 day moving average is $108.84. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $118.98.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

