RDA Financial Network Sells 520 Shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

RDA Financial Network lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period.

MOAT stock traded up $2.32 on Monday, reaching $44.25. 26,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,371. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $56.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.07.

