RDA Financial Network Sells 7,375 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

RDA Financial Network lessened its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 31.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,375 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 359.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 236,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.33 per share, with a total value of $4,801,071.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $3.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.54. 330,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,935,594. Blackstone Group LP has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.25 and a 200-day moving average of $53.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Blackstone Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Argus boosted their price target on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Blackstone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

