RDA Financial Network Trims Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

RDA Financial Network lowered its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,606 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Boeing were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 200,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $65,384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock traded up $11.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.20. 20,808,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,631,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.50 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $230.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.65. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $398.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra cut shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $340.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.80.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

