Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RELX shares. ValuEngine raised Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. CSFB reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Relx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RELX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 10.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 20.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 98,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 16,888 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 112.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 108,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 57,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 18.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RELX traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.42. The stock had a trading volume of 95,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,821. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.07. Relx has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. Relx’s payout ratio is 45.38%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

