Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 11,000 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, Director Edward B. Sylvester sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $330,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,813.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WABC opened at $58.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.74. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $46.94 and a 1-year high of $69.08.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $51.16 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

WABC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

