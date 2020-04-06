Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 7,800 Shares of CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CompX International were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, State Street Corp bought a new position in CompX International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

CIX opened at $14.96 on Monday. CompX International Inc. has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $17.57.

CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.60 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from CompX International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

About CompX International

CompX International Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, high security medical cabinetry, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

