Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Financial Corp(Maryland) alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $20.31 on Monday. Community Financial Cor has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $36.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.93 million during the quarter. Community Financial Corp(Maryland) had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 19.52%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Community Financial Corp(Maryland)’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TCFC. ValuEngine cut Community Financial Corp(Maryland) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Financial Corp(Maryland) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Corp(Maryland) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial Corp(Maryland) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.