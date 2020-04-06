Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) by 67.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 560,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 58,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard W. Heo bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $118,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 34,500 shares of company stock worth $134,490 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gulf Island Fabrication stock opened at $2.81 on Monday. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15. The firm has a market cap of $42.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($2.08). The firm had revenue of $79.45 million during the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a negative net margin of 16.28%.

Gulf Island Fabrication Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates through in segments: Fabrication, Shipyard, Services, and EPC. The Fabrication segment fabricates modules for petrochemical and industrial facilities, foundations for alternative energy developments, and other steel structures.

