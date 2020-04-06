Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Leju Holdings Ltd (NYSE:LEJU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Leju Holdings Ltd (NYSE:LEJU) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,432,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Leju were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Leju from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of LEJU stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $229.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.87. Leju Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.69.

Leju Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises Websites covering 377 cities and various mobile applications for the real estate and home furnishing industries.

