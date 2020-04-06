Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 10,767 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,767 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of MakeMyTrip worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,306,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,725,000 after buying an additional 100,065 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,899,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,503,000 after purchasing an additional 601,467 shares during the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 1,225,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,068,000 after purchasing an additional 177,738 shares during the last quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 895,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,502,000 after purchasing an additional 153,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 517,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 46,631 shares during the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $10.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.00. MakeMyTrip Limited has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $30.13.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.52 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMYT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MakeMyTrip currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

