Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 6,194 Shares of Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 665,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of Data I/O worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Data I/O by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 190,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DAIO opened at $2.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.37. Data I/O Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The company has a market cap of $23.43 million, a PE ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 million during the quarter.

In other news, President Anthony Ambrose bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 372,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,600.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers offline automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an inline automated programming systems.

