Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 7,917 Shares of Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 574,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Chiasma were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHMA. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chiasma by 20.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chiasma by 39.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 536,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 151,121 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Chiasma by 33.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 13,284 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Chiasma in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Chiasma in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chiasma alerts:

Shares of CHMA stock opened at $3.39 on Monday. Chiasma Inc has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average is $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts anticipate that Chiasma Inc will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CHMA. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chiasma from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chiasma in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Chiasma from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

In other news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 82,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $373,124.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,186 shares in the company, valued at $373,124.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Chiasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiasma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.